Connecticut State

Richest and Poorest Cities: Connecticut Where Are Your Good Spots?

Just Go
Just Go
 1 day ago

Chronis Yan / Unsplash

Connecticut is a state in the Northern section of the United States, in southern New England. It is the third smallest state by area, the fourth-most densely populated state in the United States, and the 29th most populated state.

Connecticut has little to offer in the way of natural resources and therefore has always relied on innovation and intelligent, well-educated citizens. The historic Ivy League School of Yale is located in New Haven, Connecticut, and provides the highest level of education to many people across the United States. Innovators such as Samuel Colt and Charles Goodyear brought many good things to Connecticut, and as a result, the '70s and '80s were economically brilliant for the state. From then onwards, Connecticut has maintained one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S and is also one of the top states in terms of income per capita.

Analysts should consistently and constantly track a distinct and celebrated economy, and luckily they do. Using data collected by the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, Forbes has put together a fascinating study to track patterns of wealth around the United States. This study has taken thousands of cities across the U.S (with 1000 or more households) and used their residents' median household income to determine the richest and poorest cities in every single state, including Connecticut.

Richest City: Darien, Connecticut

Darien, Connecticut, is the smallest town on Connecticut's "Gold Coast" and is located a little less than 50 miles away from New York City. It is in the Bridgeport-Stamford Metropolitan Area and has a population of 21,753 (according to 2018 data). The median household income of Darien residents is $232,523, and the mean income is $365,528, making it the wealthiest neighborhood in Connecticut by far.

The economic success of Darien realistically started after the Civil War, when economic prosperity and good fortune in the North brought forth an array of architectural projects. At the time, Darien, which was nothing more than farmland in an excellent location, was divided and residences for the higher class were built, and local merchants began establishing themselves along the main streets. Eventually, word spread to some wealthy New Yorkers about the picturesque and quiet scenery of Darien, who flocked there and set about establishing their summer homes. As the years went on, more people discovered Darien until the population plateaued at around 20,000 in the 1970s

Darien has a poverty rate of only 3%, which is expected with such a boisterous economy and a rich heritage. The median property value in Darien has also climbed by 4.47% between 2018 and 2019 and is now sitting at 1.46 million dollars. The homeownership rate is 85.3%, again an unsurprising figure upon observation of economic patterns. Overall, the population seems happy and healthy, with 99% of the population of health care and a 3.59% increase in personal health spending per capita in Connecticut between 2018 and 2019.

Poorest City: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs is a rural village within the town of Mansfield in Tolland County, Connecticut. It has a population of 16,516 and is considered the neediest city in Connecticut. With a median household income of $27,035, a mean income of $64,478, and a poverty rate of a shocking 45.6%, it's not hard to argue that Storrs is in a deep economic crisis. The median household income and the number of employees in Darien both declined by 13.2% and 4.5%, respectively, between 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, the median property value in Storrs, Connecticut was $229,000, and the house -ownership rate was 29.6%. Most people within Storrs, according to data, walk roughly ten minutes to work daily. Surprisingly, though, 97% of the population manage to have health insurance to some degree, most (77.2%) of whom having employee insurance coverage.

Storrs does well when it comes to education statistics, mainly due to the University of Connecticut's presence in the city. In 2019, the University of Connecticut awarded 9,189, primarily to people who undertook General Psychology, General Economics, and Speech Communication degree majors. Generally speaking, people within the city of Darien seem to have a difficult life when it comes to finances, but recent developments in education and rising health insurance coverage may mean that the next generation will be a lot better off in terms of housing and income.

What do you think? Did any of these statistics and facts surprise you? Would you ever consider living or working in these areas? Please feel free to comment below any of your opinions or questions.

Just Go

Just Go

