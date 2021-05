Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Dec. 11, 1889, Coulson Norman Mitchell graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1912 with a degree in engineering before embarking on a bicycle tour of England and Scotland with his father. On his return to Canada the young man accepted a position as a construction engineer and in 1913 helped right a railside grain elevator on the east side of Winnipeg when subsidence threatened to topple it. The skills he learned on the job would prove invaluable in the forthcoming war.