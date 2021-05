Upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has the backing of fellow New York House Representative John Katko for House Republican conference chair. Stefanik’s name has emerged as someone that could replace current chairperson Liz Cheney. Cheney has been criticized for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and has a very public feud with the former President. Katko also voted to impeach President Trump following the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.