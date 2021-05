’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate that Charlie Potthast and Andrei Castravet have finally aired their feelings. Apparently Charlie has not talked to Andrei since the events of the Moldovian wedding last year in which a very drunk Charlie did the most uncouth thing ever and stood up at their wedding toast and demanded that when Andrei and Libby get back to the United States tht they stop taking advantage of Father-in-Law Chuck and start paying for everything.