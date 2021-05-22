newsbreak-logo
Anaheim, CA

3 Great Movies That Were Filmed in Anaheim

Just Go
Just Go
 1 day ago

Chris Murray / Unsplash

With picturesque attractions, breathtaking sunsets, and exciting theme parks, Anaheim has captured the eyes of tourists and several movie directors. In fact, many movies were filmed in this spectacular location, and here are some of them:

Tomorrowland (2015)

You probably heard about Disney’s action-adventure movie, Tomorrowland. It’s one of the most awaited movies in 2015 starring huge stars including George Clooney, Britt Roberson, Hugh Laurie, and Tim McGraw. Written by Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof, Tomorrowland tells the story about the shared destiny of Frank, a former genius inventor, and Casey, a teen with great scientific curiosity.

The adventure starts when Casey Newton is transported to Tomorrowland whenever she touches her pin. With the help of her younger brother Nate, Casey embarks on a journey to unravel the secrets of the pin and eventually discovers Athena, a robot with the purpose to recruit people to Tomorrowland. Her discovery leads her to Frank. When animatronics attacked them, Casey and Frank escaped to Tomorrowland and soon fought to save humankind.

Upon winning the battle between evil machines, Case and Frank lead Tomorrowland and continue to recruit new dreamers.

Filming Location:

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

A coming-of-age tale and a story of broken dreams, everyone can relate to Saving Mr. Banks. Written by Kelly Marcel and directed by John Hancock, the movie stars the biggest names in Hollywood including Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. The movie undoubtedly became a huge box office hit in the United States as it revolves around the struggle of P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson) while she tries to pursue her dreams of seeing Mary Poppins on the big screen.

Disney (Tom Hanks) promised his daughters that he would make a movie about Mary Poppins, a journey that took twenty years to happen. Disney pursued Travers but she refused due to her mistrust of Hollywood, thinking that her stories would turn into a mere comedy. However, when Travers struggles with her finances, she begins to consider Disney’s offer to adapt her books into movies.

With the effort of Disney to put the characters of Mary Poppins into life, Travers learned to trust the movie production, and soon after, one of Hollywood’s greatest movies was created.

Filming Location:

Burbank, Disneyland Park, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, The Edge of Seventeen is a brilliant comedy capturing the coming-of-age life of a junior high school student, Nadine. Distributed by Sony Pictures and STX Entertainment, the movie is a box office hit movie earning double of its budget. The movie stars the actress-singer, Hailee Steinfeld, and actor-comedian, Woody Harrelson.

At the age of seventeen, Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is at her peak awkwardness when her best friend dates her older brother. Without having anyone to confide with, she plans to kill herself and tells her teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson) about it. To her surprised, Mr. Bruner was also writing his own suicide note before she walked into the room. During one of her classes, she met Erwin Kim, an equally awkward boy that has a crush on her. Nadine continues to live her life despite her family problems and struggles in everyday life at school. However, with the help of Mr. Bruner and Erwin, Nadine finally fixes her problems with her family and learns to find hope which soon leads her to believe that life is not so terrible at all.

The movie involves high school drama and mental health issues that most young adults can relate to.

Filming Location:

Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

Did you already see these movies or do you know any other movie that was shot in Anaheim? Let me know in the comments...

Sources:

https://www.visittheusa.com/destination/anaheim

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1964418/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1878870/plotsummary

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2140373/plotsummary

