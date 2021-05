Mythic Quest is truly one-of-a-kind. Sure, it’s a workplace dramedy, and we’ve seen many before, but it manages to capture a balance of humor and stunning emotion in every episode. Centered on a game studio developing the titular game “Mythic Quest,” the series follows characters as they navigate game development. In season 2, the MQ crew is focused on creating the next big expansion, and while it has a name, “Titan’s Rift,” it’s not anywhere close to being complete. By showcasing the development process from creative director to monetization, testing, and more, the series has been able to take a holistic approach to showcase the gaming industry with an authentic lens and it’s that lens that makes the series work.