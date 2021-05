<_span_style3d_22_text-decoration3a_ _underline3b_22_="">Business Update. Awaiting Word from FDA Regarding BXCL501 NDA; MAA Submission Expected 2H21. In March 2021, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced that it submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for BXCL501 for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder related agitation. The FDA typically takes approximately 60 days to decide whether to accept the NDA, and following acceptance of the NDA the review time will be 10 months (or 6 months if the application is granted priority review). Given the NDA filing in early March, we anticipate news on the acceptance of the NDA in the near future.