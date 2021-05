The following reports are from the files of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. The Rosemont Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every Wednesday. Terrance D. Spells, 30, of 2406 N. Kilbourn Apt. 1, Chicago, was charged with felony retail theft. Spells allegedly took home three pieces of jewelry, worth a total value of $6,667.65, that went missing at Saks Off Fifth, 5220 Fashion Outlet Way, where Spells was an employee, on Sept. 28, 2020. Police said he returned the jewelry. Police tried to make contact with Spells with negative results. An arrest warrant was issued for Spells on Nov. 6, 2020. He was arrested by Chicago police on May 1 on the warrant related to the case. He reportedly told Rosemont detectives he accidentally took the jewelry. Spells was taken to a bond hearing at the Maybrook courthouse on May 2.