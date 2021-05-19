newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Clemson softball adopting Swinney's windshield mentality heading into tough first regional

By TigerNet.com
chatsports.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clemson softball team has been playing with house money all year according to head coach John Rittman. The ACC Regular Season Champions will also have a chip on their shoulder in the NCAA Tournament this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after the NCAA selection committee sent the Tigers to the No. 3 national seed Alabama as a 2-seed after a season where they went 42-6 and won the ACC in just their first full year of competition.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Clemson, SC
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Windshield#Ncaa Tournament#Tigers#Acc#Clemson Softball#Selection Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCFOX Carolina

Clemson Softball is officially headed for the NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The NCAA announced on Sunday that Clemson Softball was selected to play in the Tuscaloosa regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Clemson will be joined by Troy, Alabama and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional, according to the NCAA. The team will face Troy in their...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson softball got hosed by the NCAA selection committee

Clemson softball catcher Abby Stuart catches a ball near head coach John Rittman hitting infield grounders, during the first practice on their new field in Clemson Monday, September 30, 2019. Clemson Softball Practices On New Field For First Time. If you thought SEC bias was only a thing in football,...
Clemson, SCWIS-TV

Clemson Softball Selected to First NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins Now for Clemson

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week. Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Alabama To Host Softball Regional as the No. Three Seed

Rhoads Stadium will serve as host for the Tuscaloosa Regional as the next step en route to the Women’s College World Series. The Crimson Tide (44-7) will face SWAC Champ Alabama State (19-27) on Friday at 5pm CT airing on the SEC Network. Troy (36-15) will face off with fledgling Clemson (42-6) at 3pm.
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Troy Softball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament; Heading to Tuscaloosa

TROY, Ala. – Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Trojans earn at-large selection to NCAA Tournament

Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
Tuscaloosa, ALPicayune Item

Softball Falls in Quarterfinal of SEC Tournament, 4-1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14 LSU dropped its quarterfinal matchup against No. 15 Missouri, 4-1, to end its run in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday at Rhoads Stadium. “It was a frustrating day and unfortunately we could not make adjustments with our offense today,” head coach Beth Torina said....
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Nice updates, and sorry if you've answered this before,

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: USA Today continues to hate Tigers in updated rankings

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) passes during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The Clemson football program has proven to be one of the most consistent powerhouses in all of College Football over more than the last half-decade. The Tigers have made six-straight CFB...