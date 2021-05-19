Clemson softball adopting Swinney's windshield mentality heading into tough first regional
The Clemson softball team has been playing with house money all year according to head coach John Rittman. The ACC Regular Season Champions will also have a chip on their shoulder in the NCAA Tournament this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after the NCAA selection committee sent the Tigers to the No. 3 national seed Alabama as a 2-seed after a season where they went 42-6 and won the ACC in just their first full year of competition.www.chatsports.com