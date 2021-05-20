newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bloomberg Studio 1.0 – AMD CEO Lisa Su

By The Chestnut Post
thechestnutpost.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay.19 — With the semiconductor industry facing a global chip shortage, one company in the eye of the storm has been experiencing a meteoric rise: AMD. At the helm is engineer turned CEO Lisa Su, who transformed the company into a chip powerhouse. Shares are up 2240% under her tenure and AMD chips, short for Advanced Micro Devices, are now embedded in everything from Microsoft’s XBox to Sony Playstation and Apple Macs to massive data center machinery. On the latest Studio 1.0, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang sits down with the chief executive to discuss AMD’s impressive comeback story; her bets that are paying off in rising market share and stock price; and the road out of the chip shortage.

www.thechestnutpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Microsoft Corp#Apple Stock#Sony Playstation#Advanced Micro Devices#Bloomberg Studio 1 0#Apple Macs#Ceo Lisa Su#Amd Chips#Company#Market Share#Stock Price#Bets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
AMD
Related
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

AMD's Lisa Su Rocked Semiconductor Boy's Club And Took On Intel

AMD CEO Lisa Su pulled off an epic turnaround in tech — arguably the biggest since Apple (AAPL). The first woman CEO of a major semiconductor company, a rare female tech CEO, crashed the boy's club in the process. When Su became Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO in October 2014,...
ComputersFudzilla

AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su to hold Computex 2021 keynote

"Accelerating The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem" AMD and TAITRA have announced that AMD's President and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su will be holding a keynote address at Computex 2021. Named, "AMD Accelerating - The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem", the digital keynote will be kicking off Computex 2021 show on Tuesday, June 1st. This...
StocksInvestorPlace

AMD Stock: Why Wall Street Is in Love With Lisa Su

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su is the hottest name in tech. Even though AMD stock is down 11% in 2021, analysts keep pounding the table for it. On April 27 they were rewarded with net income of $642 million, 52 cents per share on revenue of $3.45 billion. The sales figure was up 94% from a year ago.
Financial ReportsCNBC

Full interview with AMD CEO Lisa Su on Q1 results, demand, growth and more

AMD's stock climbed 3.3% on the back of better-than-expected results for the first quarter. AMD logged earnings per share of 52 cents on revenue of $3.45 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 44 cents on revenue of $3.21 billion. CEO Lisa Su joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the results and the company's outlook.
BusinessCRN

Insight President, CEO Ken Lamneck To Retire; Stock Plunges

Longtime Insight Enterprises leader Ken Lamneck plans to retire at the end of 2021 after quadrupling sales and increasing the channel giant’s stock price eight-fold. The Tempe, Ariz.-based company, No. 15 on the 2020 CRN Solution Provider 500, said it has engaged an executive search firm to identify potential successors to Lamneck from both internal and external candidates. Lamneck, 66, will continue to serve as Insight’s president and CEO until a successor has been named, and will then transition into an advisory role for the remainder of the calendar year.
BusinessVentureBeat

Nintendo nominates ‘Minions’ studio CEO for its board of directors

Nintendo may plan to get serious about Hollywood and animated films. The company today nominated Illumination chief executive officer Chris Meledandri as a new outside director. This is a role on the board of directors for people who don’t work at Nintendo. Meledandri oversees Illumination, which is the animation studio...
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

KATANA launches on the Bloomberg App Portal

LONDON (PRWEB) May 07, 2021. KATANA, the pre-trade analytics tool that identifies relative value opportunities for bond market dealers and asset managers, today announced that it is live on the Bloomberg APP Portal at APPS KTNA. Subscribers of The Bloomberg Terminal can now use the Katana App to identify relative...
Businesswsau.com

Benefitfocus’ new CEO sued by ADP for stealing trade secrets

BOSTON (Reuters) – Automatic Data Processing Inc is suing its former chief strategy officer, Matthew Levin, who was named chief executive of benefit software company Benefitfocus Inc this week, accusing him of stealing trade secrets. The human resources management company said in the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Newark,...
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD Lisa Su reaffirms Radeon RX 6000 mobile series is to launch this quarter

During Q1 2021 earnings call with investors, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su reaffirmed that RDNA2 GPUs for laptops are still launching in Q2 2021. We have not heard anything from AMD about their RDNA2 GPUs for laptops for quite a while. AMD has been very reluctant to share the details on its new laptops GPUs, leaving many enthusiasts uncertain if there is anything in the pipeline actually worth waiting for.
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

We’re at the halfway point of trading on Monday and that means it’s time for a midday market update. Many of the normal stocks like NIO and AAPL make today’s list. However, there are also some surprise investors might not be expecting. Before we jump into that. Consider taking a...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Consumer IoT Devices Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Segments to 2027 || Key Players are Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Euristiq, Huawei Technologies, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc.

Latest market study on "Global Consumer IoT Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Wearable Device, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others); Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Zigbee, NFC, Bluetooth, Others)".The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Consumer IoT Devices market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.
MarketsStreet.Com

Seagate, Western Digital Rise on Demand for Drives During 'Chia Mania'

Shares of data storage companies Seagate Technology (STX) - Get Report and Western Digital (WDC) - Get Report rose sharply Monday amid optimism for cryptocurrency mining. Investors were particularly enthusiastic about the Chia digital currency. “Demand for large consumer hard drives has increased significantly due to Chia mania, with drives...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BWX Technologies

On April 30, 2021, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) declared a dividend payable on June 9, 2021 to its shareholders. BWX Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BWX Technologies has an ex-dividend date planned for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.
Entertainmentrock947.com

Tencent Music beats profit estimates on subscription growth

(Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday beat quarterly profit estimates, driven by strong growth in subscription revenue and advertising sales from its music streaming platform. The company has been expanding its music library through new partnerships and multi-year licensing deals. That, coupled with efforts to diversify its content...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million. Shares of APPF stock traded...
StocksForbes

Energizer Holdings Inc Among Top Buys Amid Market Volatility

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Stock futures cut some losses last week on Thursday and Friday as markets rallied, but today looks like more of the same with selling pressure out of the early session. Inflation worries amid a massive corporate earnings quarter saw the S&P 500 fall as much as 4% last week, so if one thing is for sure, it is that volatility appears to be making a comeback. This week, we will get more information on how the Fed is feeling about inflation with the Fed minutes to be released Wednesday amid some massive consumer earnings cues from multinationals such as Walmart.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Alibaba (BABA) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

BABA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.58 per ADS, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. Notably, the figure increased 12% year over year. Revenues of RMB 187.4 billion ($28.6 billion), improved 64% from the prior-year quarter. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus...