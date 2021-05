Grave concerns over rugby league's diving participation rates are at the core of the NRL's firm crackdown on high contact, ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys has revealed. In the face of heavy-hitting criticism across the game in the wake of the Magic Round foul play carnage, which has resulted in 24 players being charged by the Match Review Committee, V'landys has laid the facts that suggest rugby league in Australia, at the junior level, is at a crossroads.