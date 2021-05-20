newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Ray Hadley calls out hairdresser over ‘ridiculous’ social media rant

By Ray Hadley
2gb.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gold Coast hairdresser has taken to social media to announce she will deny any COVID-vaccinated clients. “We have decided to implement this into our Salon for the Health and safety of our Staff and Clients,” the post read. The salon is owned by Yazmina Jade Adler, who has previously...

www.2gb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Hadley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairdresser#Rant#Health And Safety#Covid#Salon For The Health#Khemia Hi#Gold Coast#Headlines#Internet#Menstrual Blood#Perms#Things#People#Vibe#Press Play#Face#Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Celebritiesthefocus.news

How old is Lil Tay now? Social media star worries fans on Instagram

How old is Lil Tay now, in 2021? A few years back, Lil Tay gained a following on Instagram for flexing her luxury lifestyle on social media. After being absent from Instagram for a couple of years, Tay is back but has fans worried after a message of bad news was shared on her IG stories. What happened?
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Miss Universe Canada 2020 calls out racist cyberbullying she is facing from pageant fans on social media

Miss Universe Canada 2020 contestant Nova Stevens has spoken out against the racist cyberbullying she is facing on her social media accounts while urging her fans to “spread love, not hate”.On Tuesday, Stevens, who was born in Kenya to Sudanese parents but moved to Canada when she was six, shared a photo of some of the derogatory comments that she has been receiving on her Instagram.The post sees a picture of Stevens with screenshots of the messages, many of which are in Filipino, laid on top, with the beauty pageant winner reflecting on the hateful comments in the caption.“Here we...
CelebritiesComicBook

Henry Cavill Calls on Fans to End Hostility in Personal Social Media Post

Henry Cavill is calling on his fans to end the hostility in their debates about his career in a social media post. The Man of Steel star spoke his mind on Instagram while pleading with his followers to be respectful and civil. Over the last two years, there has been a lot of discussion about his place in the DC Comics universe. Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released only intensified the conversations. Numerous reports emerged that he was on the cusp of signing on for more appearances as Superman with Warner Bros., but there has been little communication on that since 2020. Now, Cavill is just asking his fans to not bring that speculation and negativity to his personal feeds. In addition, he would like to see the fanbase to be nicer to each other and not use him as a cudgel to insult one another. It’s a very Superman-like gesture.
Pierce County, WAKOMO News

Neighbors accuse man of social media harassment, bizarre rants

He’s a social media star with more than a million followers. But some people in Pierce County said Martin Cabello III is turning into the neighbor from hell. Neighbors said several social media videos posted by Cabello show him going on bizarre rants, using his massive platforms on Tik Tok and Instagram.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Bella Hadid faces backlash over social media post

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in a since-deleted social media post. In the Instagram post spotted by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers...
Youngstown, OHThe Herald

Social Media Coordinator: Are ...

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced social media job in the world of news? Join our growing digital team at a station that puts people first in a city that’s quickly re-inventing itself. WFMJ-TV is the locally owned station located in YOUngstown, Ohio and that’s no typo. We are all about what YOU can do to help grow our digital brand so hearing what you think is part of our philosophy for digital news growth. Top candidates will have a news background, be a good writer, like to match images and video with stories and know what drives people to engage on social media. They will also have the ability to work independently as well as with news managers, reporters, videographers and producers - all of the great folks who work in the newsroom everyday keeping people on top of what’s happening. Youngstown is a fun city with great people, a cool urban vibe in a university town with great restaurants and outdoor fun. If you like news and social this is the job for you. Come teach us what we don’t know. If you don't know something, we'll show you. Exceptional beginners have a shot! Send resume, references and cover email letter to: Mona Alexander, News Director.
Skin CareWHAS 11

'Baby botox' becoming trend taking over social media

More young people are getting botox, not to get rid of age lines but to prevent them from ever forming. But doctors say there are things you need to know before going under the needle. Let’s connect the dots. It’s a trend that is taking over social media -- often...
Marketsmediapost.com

Social Media Spend Up 60% Year-Over-Year

In Q1 2021, marketers spent 60% more on Facebook and Instagram advertising compared to Q1 2020, according to new research from Socialbakers. Its quarterly trends report notes ad reach for both platforms is also up, +8% globally and +23% in North America for the last 12 months. More than half...
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Thank goodness I'm not there': Katie Piper says she 'feels sorry' for people who troll her and stresses that social media is 'positive' for her

Katie Piper has candidly opened up about her experience with online bullying, and says she feels sorry for trolls who come from 'a really awful place'. The TV personality, 37, believes that those who bully others online are already in a difficult place themselves, as she gave advice for learning to deal with the negativity.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Stephanie Davison has Andrew Kenton’s Back as They Both Rant on Social Media.

90 Day Fiancé season 8 may be done and dusted with a new 90 Day series starting this week, but that doesn’t mean Andrew Kenton or Stephanie Davison will gracefully fade into the distance. When Andrew couldn’t bully his way into staying on stage while ex-fiancé, Amira Lollysa gave her questionable version of events, producers called Andrew’s bluff and drove him back to the hotel, ending his time on television.