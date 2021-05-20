Ray Hadley calls out hairdresser over ‘ridiculous’ social media rant

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced social media job in the world of news? Join our growing digital team at a station that puts people first in a city that’s quickly re-inventing itself. WFMJ-TV is the locally owned station located in YOUngstown, Ohio and that’s no typo. We are all about what YOU can do to help grow our digital brand so hearing what you think is part of our philosophy for digital news growth. Top candidates will have a news background, be a good writer, like to match images and video with stories and know what drives people to engage on social media. They will also have the ability to work independently as well as with news managers, reporters, videographers and producers - all of the great folks who work in the newsroom everyday keeping people on top of what’s happening. Youngstown is a fun city with great people, a cool urban vibe in a university town with great restaurants and outdoor fun. If you like news and social this is the job for you. Come teach us what we don’t know. If you don't know something, we'll show you. Exceptional beginners have a shot! Send resume, references and cover email letter to: Mona Alexander, News Director.