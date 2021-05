Ponca City Girls Tennis recently competed at the OSSAA Regional Tournament held at Tulsa Union. Qualifiers for the State Tournament are sophomores Haley Mills and Savannah Valgora in #2 Doubles. The State Tournament will be held at the OKC Tennis Center on May 7 & 8. “We are truly proud of all the girls that encompass and play in the Po-Hi Tennis Program, those that played in the Union Regional, and we are very proud of our qualifiers for state, Haley and Savannah. Special shout out to Coach Brad Larimer, Coach Lynne Collenback, and Coach Ben Lutz, for their guidance, instruction, and support during our 2021 season,” stated Head Girls Tennis Coach Larry Williams.