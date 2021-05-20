newsbreak-logo
Oregon State Police/Newport activity log for May 14-18

 17 hours ago

DUII – Controlled Substance. On 5/14/21 at approximately 4PM I observed a southbound Ford Explorer driving with two deflated tires near milepost 143 of US Highway 101. Vehicle continued southbound. I turned behind the vehicle and illuminated my emergency lights. The driver yielded and stopped. I contacted the driver who told me he was unaware he was driving on deflated tires. Lincoln County Dispatch reported the SUV had previously struck the curb on the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Subject exhibited signs of impairment. I observed a used needle on the passenger seat. Subject performed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Subject provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Subject was cited and released in lieu of lodging at the jail due to Covid restrictions. Vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.

