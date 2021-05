Gloom about money matters was worse in midst of pandemic, according to a new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. Life is unfair — especially when it comes to money. Only one in five Oregonians says the economic system of the United States is fair for all, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The public opinion nonprofit's recent survey also found that nearly seven in 10 state residents rate Oregon's economy as middling-to-lousy, though the other three see things as good-to-great. That might not seem like much to crow about,...