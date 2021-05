The Legislature would have until Sept. 27 to adopt both plans, or the redrawing tasks will go to others.A revised timeline for drawing the boundaries of Oregon's six U.S. House districts — including the new district Oregon gained as a result of the 2020 Census — has been approved by the Oregon Senate. Senate Bill 259 moved to the House on a 29-0 vote Thursday, May 13. It would align deadlines for congressional redistricting with the new deadlines that the Oregon Supreme Court set for redrawing legislative districts. For both legislative and congressional districts, the U.S. Census Bureau has told...