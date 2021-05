Picture this. You’re at the airport with your colleagues about to head off for the first live expo in over a year. The expo will be bursting with great speakers and brands in addition to old friends, new partners and exciting fintech connections. It will be held in the financial hub of Dubai, a dazzling city in the United Arab Emirates and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. Even better, it will be taking place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Hotel, an oasis that blends business with leisure.