Vybz Kartel Salutes Haiti On Flag Day

By J.D. Smith
dancehallmag.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDancehall star Vybz Kartel saluted Haiti on the country’s Flag Day yesterday. The Life We Living singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to the country on the occasion of the Republic’s annual flag day, which is an important day in Afro-Caribbean history. Haiti’s Flag Day symbolizes the creation of...

