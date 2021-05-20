International Notes: Jokinen, Roy, Samorukov, Kovalenko

Long-time NHL forward Jussi Jokinen has decided to call it a career, telling NHL.com’s Varpu Sihvonen that he is hanging up his skates at the age of 38. Jokinen played in 951 career NHL games over parts of 13 seasons with nine different teams, picking up 191 goals and 372 assists. After spending a year in Switzerland, he returned home to play in Karpat where he spent the last two seasons. His production dipped this season as he picked up just nine goals in 51 games which helped lead to his decision as he felt that he is no longer able to play at a high enough level to contribute as much as he wants to. Jokinen didn’t win a Stanley Cup in the NHL but picked up five medals internationally, two at the Olympics and three at the World Championships.