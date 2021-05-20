newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

International Notes: Jokinen, Roy, Samorukov, Kovalenko

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time NHL forward Jussi Jokinen has decided to call it a career, telling NHL.com’s Varpu Sihvonen that he is hanging up his skates at the age of 38. Jokinen played in 951 career NHL games over parts of 13 seasons with nine different teams, picking up 191 goals and 372 assists. After spending a year in Switzerland, he returned home to play in Karpat where he spent the last two seasons. His production dipped this season as he picked up just nine goals in 51 games which helped lead to his decision as he felt that he is no longer able to play at a high enough level to contribute as much as he wants to. Jokinen didn’t win a Stanley Cup in the NHL but picked up five medals internationally, two at the Olympics and three at the World Championships.

www.prohockeyrumors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussi Jokinen
Person
Derek Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Avalanche#Stanley Cup#Nhl Com#Instagram#Ehc Munchen#Cska Moscow#Khl#Ahl Bakersfield#Championnat#Long Time Nhl#Veteran#Edmonton#Lead#Home#Buffalo#World Championships#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

International Notes: Schneider, Pettersen, Dichow

With Islanders goalie Cory Schneider not playing once this season while clearing waivers, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll look to stay in the NHL or look at options overseas. If he opts to consider the latter, Lugano of the Swiss NLA could be a landing spot as Watson’s Klaus Zaugg notes that Lugano is pondering making an offer to the 35-year-old for next season. It’s worth noting that Schneider holds dual citizenship between the United States and Switzerland which could certainly make him an intriguing option for teams in that league where he wouldn’t take an import position. If Schneider does decide he wants to keep playing and doesn’t anticipate getting an NHL offer, signing in Switzerland – with Lugano or elsewhere – would certainly make some sense.
NHLPosted by
Forbes

NHL Scouts Face Challenges While Hockey’s Top Prospects Dazzle At 2021 U18 World Championship

It has been a challenging year for the NHL’s amateur scouting departments. Across the hockey world, Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on playing schedules for draft-eligible players. A top feeder, Canada’s Ontario Hockey League, finally announced in late April that it was pulling the plug on its season entirely, after months of trying to finalize a workable return-to-play plan. Elsewhere, seasons were shortened while virus outbreaks and government lockdowns caused unscheduled pauses.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

International Notes: Okulov, Spooner, Djoos, Chlapik

KHL winger Konstantin Okulov has been on the NHL radar over the past couple of years with Montreal and Toronto among the teams to show interest in him at the time. As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes in his latest 31 Thoughts column, NHL teams are once again showing interest in the 26-year-old who is coming off of his best season thus far. He notched 18 goals and 31 assists in 55 regular season games to lead CSKA Moscow in scoring while chipping in with 20 points in 23 playoff contests, enough to tie for the league lead. If he does sign this summer, he’ll still be subject to the entry-level system and will be capped on a one-year deal before becoming UFA-eligible in 2022.
NHLsandiegouniontribune.com

David Perron out for Blues in Game 1 against Avalanche

DENVER — The St. Louis Blues will be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against top-seeded Colorado on Monday due to the NHL’s virus protocols. St. Louis will, however, again have forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sidelined the last six games of the...
NHLYardbarker

Sharks Players Looking to Medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championships

For the San Jose Sharks, the 2020-21 season has come to an end. Finishing seventh out of eight teams certainly fell below the expectations of the team; however, several Sharks players or prospects will be playing in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships beginning May 21st in Riga, Latvia.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Chances Are Excellent

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.
NHLthefreepress.ca

Twenty-two BCHL grads chasing Stanley Cup as NHL playoffs begin

The 2021 National Hockey League playoffs got underway Saturday and there is a long list of BCHL alums competing for hockey’s holy grail. Twenty-two grads are chasing the Stanley Cup, 10 more than there were in last year’s playoffs. Twelve of the 16 teams have at least one former BCHLer...
NHLLA Kings Insider

Exit Interviews – Kempe, Roy, Petersen

Yesterday, we broke down the end-of-season exit interviews for Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo. That article can be found here. Today, we take a look at three members of the team’s secondary core, with Adrian Kempe, Matt Roy and Cal Petersen. Kempe had his best NHL season in terms of points, but did not have a consistent role throughout the season, something he spoke to in his interview. Roy talked about how he felt the Kings weren’t aggressive enough this season, also touching on his growth from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NHL. Petersen spoke about his desire to be the number one goaltender with the Kings, as well as the challenges faced during his first full season at the NHL level.
NHLprohockeynews.com

McMichael named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Connor McMichael has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending May 16, 2021. McMichael tallied two goals and four assists for six points in two games, helping Hershey secure the best...
NHLNHL

Avalanche Set to Open 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Against Blues

Avs and Blues are meeting for just the second time in the postseason. The Colorado Avalanche begins its Stanley Cup Playoffs journey on Monday when hosting the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the first round series between the clubs. The Avalanche is coming off a 5-0-0 stretch to end the regular season, finishing it off with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday to win the Presidents' Trophy and earn home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Evan Nause- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Quebec Remparts defenseman Evan Nause took a very interesting path with his minor and junior hockey career. After spending most of his time playing for Newbridge Academy U18’s in 2017-18 and 2018-19, he then proceeded to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. He then ended up with the Remparts in his draft year. Even with a lot of movement in his minor hockey career, Nause’s consistent play has been getting some attention for the 2021 NHL draft.
NHLbchl.ca

22 BCHL alumni to compete for 2021 Stanley Cup

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs got going over the weekend and this year, no matter what the outcome, there will be a significant amount of BCHL representation all the way to the Cup Finals. This season, 22 league alumni are on playoff rosters, which is up 10 from last year’s...
NHLNHL

Bennett suspended, out for Panthers in Game 2 against Lightning

Disciplined for boarding Tampa Bay forward Coleman. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. Sam Bennett was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday and will not play for the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN).
NHLNBC Sports

Hurricanes vs Predators: 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round preview

Carolina has gone from media darling and the “bunch of jerks” to arguably the favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup relatively quickly. Nashville has gone from a Cup contender to on the fringe of being a playoff team at all with an aging or already departed core. They are two...