5/14/2021: Press Release from SALINE VALLEY MULTIAGENCY SAR. INYO COUNTY, CA, MAY 14, 2021 – On May 8, at approximately 8:00pm Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch was notified through Death Valley National Park (DVNP) that 76 year old Robert Wildoner from Apple Valley, CA had been reported missing. According to information received, Wildoner had not returned from a solo trip to Saline Valley in Death Valley National Park to repair a truck that he abandoned last month. The last communication from Wildoner was on May 4 to report to family that he was entering an area with poor telephone reception and would return the following day. Wildoner was described as being familiar with the Saline Valley area but was believed to only have enough provisions for one day.