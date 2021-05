BHP (NYSE: BHP) has begun producing oil from the Ruby Project offshore Trinidad and Tobago, the company reported Wednesday. Located in shallow water in Block 3(a) within the Greater Angostura Field, Ruby is projected to be capable of producing up to 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 80 million gross standard cubic feet of natural gas per day at completion, BHP noted in a written statement. The company added the development comprises oil and gas production from the Ruby and Delaware reservoirs via five production wells and one gas injection well tied back into existing operated process facilities.