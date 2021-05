Company that pioneered analog compute for AI has raised $165.2 million in total funding. – Mythic, the pioneering analog AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, today announced $70 million in Series C funding led by BlackRock and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The Series C round brings Mythic’s total funding to $165.2 million. Mythic will use the new funding to accelerate plans for mass production of its groundbreaking AI inference solutions and increase support for the company’s growing customer base, which spans across APAC, Europe and the U.S. Mythic will also use the money raised to develop its next generation hardware platform and build out its software portfolio.