Given how the health-care system is distributed in the United States, the federal government has a number of warning systems in place to flag widespread problems. One of the ways it tracked the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, was using its national influenza surveillance system, an established process by which hospitals and health care providers update the government on instances in which people report flu-like illnesses. Eventually, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a separate tool for tracking covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but in the early weeks of the pandemic, the ILI (influenza-like illness) monitor helped capture its spread.