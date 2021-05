The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing the mask mandate after the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks. Michigan is one of 25 states that still have a mask mandate. The governor has not lifted the mask mandate and all other restrictions in the MI Vacc to Normal Plan. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants the state to reach its goal of 70% vaccinated first. Currently 55% of the Michigan population has received two doses of vaccine.