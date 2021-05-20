Re: Braves playing poorly.

newsbreak-logo
Called Poor Management of game by Snitker. Never will win World Series until they replace him. Called Poor Management of game by Snitker. Never will win World Series until they replace him. Yeah.. And I would like to know who you would replace a 2x NL Manager of the year...

Braves' tennis drops two

Braves’ tennis drops two

KINGSFORD — The Gladstone Braves tennis team took a 5-3 loss Thursday afternoon against the Kingsford Flivvers in Kingsford. In singles, Rane Castor defeated Gabe LaFrenire at No. 1 (1-6, 7-6, 7-5), while Peter Noblet downed Niko Przoslakowski at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) to earn the two Gladstone wins. “I...
Braves swat Nats

Braves swat Nats

The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals on Tuesday by a score of 6-1. With the win, the Braves improve to 13-16 overall on the season. The two teams play again Wednesday night at Nationals Park with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Watch: Braves pitcher makes insane no-look grab to start double play

Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek produced one of the coolest and most unusual highlights of the young MLB season on Sunday night, when he showed off his defensive chops on a comebacker to the mound. The veteran left-hander awkwardly reached around his back to field a high-bouncing chopper off the...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves re-sign Tyler Flowers to minor-league deal

The Braves re-signed veteran catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor-league deal, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC on Thursday. The team hasn’t announced the move. Flowers, 35, played for the Braves from 2016-20. He appeared in 371 games, hitting .251/.349/.408 over that stretch. Flowers is renowned...
Braves-Padres Preview

Braves-Padres Preview

Although this season has been a disappointment, the San Diego Padres are excited about what they've seen from their youngest player. Rookie Mat Latos looks to build on another impressive outing for the Padres when he takes the ball Monday night in the opener of a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves. San Diego (43-63) has the NL's second-worst record, which should come as no surprise considering it has scored the fewest runs in the majors (396) and is last in batting average (.235). In Sunday's 6-1 loss to Milwaukee, the Padres were limited to five hits.
MLBballysports.com

Braves' Tyler Matzek starts no-look, behind-the-head 1-6-3 double play

At one point during his major league career, Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek lost control so thoroughly because of performance anxiety that it made him quit playing. The yips didn’t keep Matzek away forever and, in turning one of the more amazing double plays of the 2021 season Sunday night, he showed a reason why he was picked 11th overall in the first round a dozen years ago by Colorado.
Barons jump on Braves early

Barons jump on Braves early

WATERLOO — The Next Gen Stats enthusiasts would have loved it. DeKalb had its ace pitcher, Aric Ehmke, on the mound, and scored seven runs in the first inning to give him a big lead with which to work. The Barons’ percentage of winning had to be pretty high. The...
Braves 6, Phillies 1

Braves 6, Phillies 1

Dansby Swanson broke the game open with a 2 run homer off Aaron Nola in the bottom of the first, and Huascar Ynoa had another nice start to help the Braves take the series 2 – 1, and even their record at 17 – 17. Swanson’s 4th homer of the...
MLBfalmouthoutlook.com

Braves designated Jones for assignment

Among a series of transactions aimed at improving its underachieving bullpen, the Atlanta Braves optioned Pendleton County resident Nate Jones to its Triple-A affiliate and then designated him for assignment on May 7, likely ending the pact between the veteran relief pitcher and franchise. Jones, 35, in his 10th big...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves roster report: Shane Greene to re-sign with Braves

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene (19) throws against the Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports. Mutual needs resolved at one time? The Atlanta Braves need bullpen help and former Brave Shane Greene needs a job. Reports this afternoon are that the Atlanta Braves and relief pitcher Shane...
MLBWDEF

Braves Complete the Sweep of the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly’s strong outing and leading Atlanta past Washington 3-2 for the Braves’ first sweep of the Nationals since 2014. Atlanta outscored its division rival 14-6 over the three games. In a contest streamed on YouTube instead of aired on TV, Smyly pitched into the seventh and allowed four hits and an unearned run. Jon Lester allowed all three of Atlanta’s runs in the fourth inning and took the loss.
MLBtigernet.com

Whatta awful day for the Braves...

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. limped off the field and the bullpen faltered yet again. Things could have been worse for the Braves, but not by much. A miserable series ended in painful fashion as the Braves allowed five runs over the final two innings of an 8-4 loss to.
Cubs home to face Braves

Cubs home to face Braves

The Lancaster Cubs, with an unexpected day off last weekend, return to play Saturday when they face the West Columbia Braves at Eggleton Field at 4 p.m. The Cubs were expected to play the Kelton Tigers of Union County, S.C., last Saturday, but play in the Community All-Star Baseball League was postponed due to the death of former CASBL President Fred Daniels.
SportsPosted by
The Daily Item

Seals rally to beat Braves

SELINSGROVE — Sophomore Kaitlyn Eisley admitted to nerves as she stepped to the plate on Friday afternoon. The bases were loaded with Seals in the bottom of the ninth after Kylee Hessek was intentionally walked. However, once she saw a few pitches, Eisley started to feel comfortable. "It just started...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8...
Braves coup Redettes

Braves coup Redettes

MARQUETTE — The Gladstone softball team went up early and kept on rolling past Marquette Friday in Marquette. The Braves finished the game in five innings, 16-6. It was Gladstone’s Sophia Rose who sealed the game with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth to enact the mercy rule.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBbangthebook.com

Mets vs. Braves Free Pick & Prediction – 05/17/21

When the New York Mets when seven games in a row, it looked like somebody was finally ready to take change in the NL East. However, the Mets now carry a three-game losing streak to Atlanta after being swept in a weekend set at the Trop by the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBoddsshark.com

UNDER Should Be the Play in Mets-Braves Opener

Just when you thought the New York Mets might be able to open up a lead in the National League East, they put together a clunker of a series to fall back to the pack. The Mets (18-16 SU, 15-18-1 O/U) look to rebound from an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they visit Atlanta (19-21 SU, 22-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.
Braves, Mets begin season series

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...