newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Ringgit weakens against US dollar in early trade

By Harizah Hanim Mohamed
theedgemarkets.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 20): The ringgit extended yesterday’s losses against the US dollar at the opening today after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, which indicated that the US economy was improving rapidly and could lead to tighter monetary policy. At 9am, the local currency...

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Local Currency#Global Oil Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Market Prices#Asset Prices#Inflation#Kuala Lumpur#Activtrades#Spi Asset Management#Bernama#3 1037 1086#British#Fomc#Monetary Policy#Brent Crude#Outlook#Macro Factors#Wobbly Risk Sentiment#Barrel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates to late afternoon) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense. But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation. "Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction." The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes. "The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the U.S. doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now." The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand. The dollar index was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen. As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory. Strengthening crude oil prices boosted the Canadian dollar but the Norwegian crown lost ground against the greenback. And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar also edged lower. Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.1570 90.2950 -0.14% 0.196% +90.4290 +90.1440 Euro/Dollar $1.2159 $1.2147 +0.09% +0.00% +$1.2169 +$1.2127 Dollar/Yen 109.1750 109.3350 -0.15% +5.70% +109.4950 +109.0950 Euro/Yen 132.74 132.78 -0.03% +4.59% +132.9400 +132.5200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9026 0.9012 +0.17% +0.00% +0.9028 +0.9003 Sterling/Dollar $1.4142 $1.4098 +0.32% +3.52% +$1.4146 +$1.4078 Dollar/Canadian 1.2062 1.2104 -0.34% +0.00% +1.2136 +1.2061 Aussie/Dollar $0.7770 $0.7781 -0.13% +0.00% +$0.7787 +$0.7731 Euro/Swiss 1.0975 1.0948 +0.25% +0.00% +1.0975 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8611 -0.19% +0.00% +0.8631 +0.8595 NZ $0.7216 $0.7250 -0.47% +0.00% +$0.7249 +$0.7182 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2485 8.2265 +0.41% +0.00% +8.2985 +8.2200 Euro/Norway 10.0305 9.9920 +0.39% +0.00% +10.0746 +9.9869 Dollar/Sweden 8.3205 8.3341 +0.01% +0.00% +8.3679 +8.3213 Euro/Sweden 10.1181 10.1171 +0.01% +0.00% +10.1584 +10.1104 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Will Dunham)
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh recovery and new infections

Asian markets were mixed Monday as optimism about the global recovery was offset by concerns about a spike in new infections in several countries. Wall Street provided another strong lead after data showed US retail sales were flat last month, which helped ease traders' fears that a surge in inflation could force the Federal Reserve to wind back its monetary policies.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook Favours Gains as Loonie Set for Consolidation

- GBP/CAD sell-off petering out as CAD consolidates. - Bottom in near 1.70 but oxygen thins near to 1.74. - Inflation, retail sales data in focus for GBP & CAD. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6473-1.6590. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6695-1.6950. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Clings onto 1.40

The pound vs dollar rate dug its heals in during the second half of last week. On Tuesday, the pair touched a two-month high (1.416) before sliding back to 1.40, where it remained until the close of trading on Friday – even managing to recover some of its losses. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains depressed near session lows, holds above 0.7200 mark

NZD/USD edged lower on Monday amid a generally softer tone around the equity markets. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped limit losses. The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: February Highs Enter Pipeline as Data Dominates

- 2018 high nears 1.4377 possible further down line. - While new virus risks seep onto fringes of radar. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3860-1.4000. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Pound Sterling starts the new week higher against most major currencies...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Fading risk-on sentiment weighing on EUR

The risk-on mood fades, with government bond yields on the rise. A light macroeconomic calendar keeps sentiment as the main market motor. EUR/USD is losing bullish strength but holds on to the higher ground. The EUR/USD pair extended its advance this Monday to a daily high of 1.2168, now in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes additional upside towards $1880

Gold stands out with an upswing, trading above $1,850. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD’s bullish potential is intact despite the US dollar’s bounce. US dollar dynamics and Fed speak in focus for near-term trading impetus. “Gold is benefiting from the risk-averse market conditions, thanks to the renewed worries about...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
RetailDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Takes Aim at FOMC After Weak Retail Sales

Downbeat retail sales fogs Fed taper talk expectations. Upcoming FOMC may provide next shift for US Dollar. A much hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation (CPI) print roiled markets and saw a wave of strength carry the Greenback higher last week. However, a softer-than-expected retail sales print sapped strength into the weekend. An uptick in consumer inflation expectations through the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey did little to revive the USD.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease

The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and as concerns about prospects of accelerating inflation receded. The greenback <=USD> was down half a percent against a basket of currencies at 90.317, retracing most of the gains made earlier this week...
StocksBusiness Insider

US stocks rally as investors weigh stalling retail sales and inflation guidance

US stocks rose Friday, remaining on higher ground following flat monthly retail sales as investors appeared to lock into assurances by Federal Reserve officials that they will stick with monetary policies that support economic recovery. All three of Wall Street's benchmark indexes were on track to build on Thursday's gains...
Industryactionforex.com

Oil And Gold Retreat, US Dollar Higher

After 4 straight days of gains oil is moving lower on Thursday. The escalating covid crisis in India, coupled with a lower than expected draw in crude oil inventories are overshadowing the International Energy Agency’s view that demand is outpacing supply. The IEA’s report followed along the same thread as...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar consolidates as bulls take a breather

DXY trades flat in sleepy Asian trade and consolidates recent bullish phase. Fed officials are viewing a spike in inflation as transitory. The US dollar is moving sideways into the closing sessions for Friday. DXY is trading at 90.73 at the time of writing in a tight 90.7200/8030 range. There...