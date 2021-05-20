newsbreak-logo
Do You Really Need to Season Both Sides of the Meat?

By David McCann
Allrecipes.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI tend to question all of the "unquestionable" kitchen rules (as you may have noticed). But, until recently, there was one that I always obeyed. That rule is, basically, when cooking meat, both sides have to be seasoned equally. This makes sense. You want every bite to be perfectly seasoned...exactly like every other bite. This rule made so much sense that I continued on, blithely salting and peppering both sides, without a second glance. But then, of course, came that moment when I thought "Now wait just a minute…"

