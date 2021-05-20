Do You Really Need to Season Both Sides of the Meat?

We've all probably heard that we should be eating two to three servings of fish per week. Besides being a great source of protein, fish is also high in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. However, cooking fish at home can often cause the average person to hesitate, worried that their house will stink up or that they will not cook the delicate protein appropriately. Besides these qualms, some types of fish, particularly white-fleshed varieties, seem to break the second you try to move them from the pan to your plate. Unless you're trying to make fish cakes, that isn't really the characteristic you want to see in your fish.