Judge tosses Azurity's suit over compounder's 'copy' of its drug

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing drug compounding company Edge Pharma LLC of producing a medication identical to one of Azurity's drugs in violation of Food and Drug Administration rules.

U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston said in an opinion issued Tuesday that the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act gives enforcement power to the FDA, not to private plaintiffs like Azurity.

Azurity and its attorney James Hulme of Arent Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Edge or its attorney Julianna Charpentier of Robinson & Cole.

The dispute concerns Azurity's antibacterial drug Firvanq, an FDA-approved oral solution of vancomycin hydrochloride.

In its lawsuit last year, Azurity alleged that Edge sells its own vancomycin hydrochloride solution that is "essentially a copy" of Firvanq.

Compounding pharmacies traditionally made custom drugs prescribed for individual patients whose doctors determined were not well served by over-the-counter drugs.

However, under a 2013 amendment to the FDCA, compounding pharmacies may also qualify as "outsourcing facilities" and sell quantities of compounded drugs directly to healthcare providers without individual prescriptions, as long as the FDA has identified a medical need for the so-called bulk drug substances they use.

Under the law, such a compounded drug may not copy an FDA-approved drug unless the FDA has identified a shortage of that drug.

According to Azurity's lawsuit, vancomycin hydrochloride is not on the FDA's list of allowed bulk drug substances, and that there is no shortage of Firvanq, meaning that Edge's compound drug does not comply with the law. Azurity said that Edge nonetheless falsely marketed its drug as complying with FDA requirements, violating the Lanham Act.

Edge moved to dismiss the case as preempted by the FDCA. Zobel agreed, writing that the law does not give plaintiffs a private right of action.

She said other courts have not allowed plaintiffs to bring Lanham Act claims that essentially allege FDCA violations, noting that the FDA itself had not taken any action against Edge.

"It would be inappropriate for the court to resolve the plaintiff's Lanham Act claim, which necessitates the resolution of 'thorny questions that may require the FDA's expertise,'" the judge wrote, quoting a Central District of California decision in a similar drug false advertising case, Allergan United States v. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The current rules around compounding pharmacies were put in place following a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 that was traced to tainted compound drugs from a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy. The outbreak led to several criminal convictions, as prosecutors said pharmacy employees used fake patient names to sell compound drugs without prescriptions.

The case is Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Edge Pharma LLC, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-cv-10280.

For Azurity: James Hulme, Nadia Patel and Valerie Samuels of Arent Fox

For Edge: Julianna Charpentier and William Egan of Robinson & Cole

