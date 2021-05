The Canners scored multiple runs in four straight innings on Monday to dispatch the visiting Hawkettes early on Senior Night. Biglerville (3-13) led 10-0 through two innings, getting a two-run double by Lexi Pickett in the first and a two-run single from Paige Miller in the second. Miller finished with three RBI. Pickett went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. MacKensie Vance was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, scoring three times as well.