While there was ever rarely any doubt, Jrue Holiday has proven himself to be a seamless fit with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the entirety of this season. The guard has brought another element of star power to the backcourt to better complement Milwaukee’s top tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Providing the team with an essential boost of two-way play nightly, Holiday has been fantastic and it seems that he is currently playing his best basketball as a Buck yet.