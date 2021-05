When a new entry in a fighting game series is about to release, the previous game usually fades into the background. Which is understandable after all. The new hotness always gets the most attention and excitement. This doesn’t mean that older games stop getting played of course. Games like Street Fighter II and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 are still played competitively to this day. Sometimes these older games get a little stale or lackluster though. Now that Guilty Gear Strive is on the way, a fan project titled Guilty Gear Xrd Revolution is in the works to freshen up Guilty Gear Xrd.