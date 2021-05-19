newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Starting with 2021-22 season, Mason Cup to be awarded to CCHA playoff champion

By USCHO Staff
uscho.com
 19 hours ago

The CCHA announced Wednesday that the league has secured the rights to the Mason Cup and that the trophy will now be awarded to the CCHA playoffs postseason tournament champion annually. “With the Mason Cup joining the historic MacNaughton Cup as part of the CCHA family, the CCHA now has...

www.uscho.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mason
Person
Don Lucia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Champions League#The League#Michigan State#Mason Cup#Macnaughton Cup#Lake Superior State#Ccha Playoff#Collegiate Hockey#Ncaa Hockey History#League Athletic Directors#Success#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLinplaymagazine.com

COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Home » Hockey » NHL » COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS. This memorandum sets forth the policies that will be applicable during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs for: (i) Group 1 and 2(a) COVID-19 vaccinated individuals in the Club Travelling Party; and (ii) vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on “Fully-Vaccinated Clubs” (as defined below). Notwithstanding these updates, all individuals and Clubs involved in the NHL’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are required to comply with all applicable regulations, including additional restrictions (if any) that may be imposed by local, provincial/state and federal authorities. If the applicable local, provincial/state or federal regulations impose less stringent standards than are set forth in this memorandum, the standards set forth herein will govern, unless expressly stated otherwise.
Sportsfis-ski.com

Austria announces teams ahead of 2021/22 Season

The ÖSV, the Austrian Ski Federation, announced the squad for the World Cup and Olympic season 2021/22. After a winter characterised by several strong performances in most disciplines, these are the athletes that have been selected to form the main National team:. Women:. GRITSCH Franziska. HAASER Ricarda. HÜTTER Cornelia. LIENSBERGER...
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: RIP Colt Brennan Edition

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan has reportedly passed away at the way-too-young age of 37. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Standings and Odds for Stanley Cup

With the 2020-21 NHL regular season nearing the end, the field for the Stanley Cup playoffs is taking shape. All four postseason berths have been clinched in both the East and West Divisions. And in the North and Central Divisions, there's only one available playoff spot in each. However, there...
Premier Leaguecanpl.ca

Cavalry FC signs experienced forward Joe Mason for 2021 CPL season

Cavalry FC announced a major addition to its squad on Monday, revealing that striker Joe Mason has signed in Calgary from English League One side Milton Keynes Dons. Mason, 29 years-old, is a native of Plymouth, England, but he has represented the Republic of Ireland at the youth international level 12 times. After beginning his career in the academy of Plymouth Argyle, Mason went on to play for a number of different clubs at various levels of the English league system.
NHLchatsports.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: NHL Bracket, Format and Updated Predictions

The 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field is set, but not all of the matchups have been determined yet. What we do know is the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will open up the postseason on Saturday in one of two East Division series. The first two rounds will take place...
Hockeywsgw.com

OHL Announces Start of 2021-22 Season

The Ontario Hockey League has set October 7 as opening night for the 2021-2022 season. Players will report to training camps on September 4 before the League embarks on a conventional 68-game regular season schedule, concluding April 3, 2022. The 2022 OHL Playoffs will get underway on April 7 and run through May 30 at the latest, with the presentation of the prestigious J. Ross Robertson Cup. The OHL champion will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup to be held June 2-12.
College Sportschatsports.com

College football schedule for 2021-22 season

Here’s a look at the college football schedule for the 2021-22 season. This will be updated all season long. Thursday, Sept. 2UT MartinatWestern Kentucky8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2East CarolinaatAppalachian StateTBD. Thursday, Sept.
High Schoolpolksports.com

PCHS to hold cheerleader tryouts for 2021-22 season

Polk County High School will hold cheeerleading tryouts for the 2021-22 season beginning Monday, May 10. Tryouts will be held on Monday and Tuesday until 5 p.m. and Thursday until 4:30 p.m. at the high school. All those interested in trying out must be registered at polkcounty.8to18.com and must also...
NHLchatsports.com

Flames mathematically eliminated from 2021 Stanley Cup playoff contention

Bad news, folks. The Calgary Flames won’t be taking part in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. That’ll do it. Calgary’s elimination number is down to 0.0 and they’ve been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Montreal is the fourth and final team in the North Division to clinch a playoff spot....
NHLhngnews.com

Capitols announce return to play for 2021-22 season

After the 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Capitols are announcing they are officially returning to play for the 2021-2022 season. The announcement comes ahead of the USHL draft scheduled for May 26 and 27, 2021. The Capitols are improving the fan experience, beginning with...
Basketballdaltigers.ca

Eddy commits to Tigers for 2021-22 season

Dalhousie Tigers men’s basketball head coach Rick Plato is pleased to announce the commitment of Jeven Eddy for the 2021-22 season. Eddy hails from Toronto, Ontario and is graduating from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia this spring. A small forward, Eddy averaged 10.5 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game the 2020-21 season.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

MASON: Celebrating a true Tiger champion

This has been an incredible semester of good news for our campus community. From outstanding accreditation visits to national championships in several different departments – and numerous other examples, too many to name – spring 2021 will be remembered as a semester of success and celebration at Fort Hays State University.
Basketballchatsports.com

St. John’s basketball starts scheduling for 2021-22 season

Pregame at Madison Square Garden before a St. John's basketball game (Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports) St. John’s basketball is officially is getting started on its 2021-22 schedule. As the summer comes around, so do details about next season’s schedule for the St. John’s basketball program. On Tuesday,...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 5/15: Start times, how to watch & open thread

The 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tonight, but the North Division is still putting a bow on the regular season, as coronavirus outbreaks caused a significant number of game delays. They’ll join in on the postseason soon, as the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are set to begin their series on Wednesday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
NHLSportsnet.ca

2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: Capitals vs. Bruins

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins wrapped up their season series earlier this week with the Caps taking home a last-second regulation win in a game that didn’t impact the standings. Both teams were missing several key players Tuesday and fans can expect the intensity to be ramped up for...