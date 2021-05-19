Starting with 2021-22 season, Mason Cup to be awarded to CCHA playoff champion

Home » Hockey » NHL » COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS. This memorandum sets forth the policies that will be applicable during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs for: (i) Group 1 and 2(a) COVID-19 vaccinated individuals in the Club Travelling Party; and (ii) vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on “Fully-Vaccinated Clubs” (as defined below). Notwithstanding these updates, all individuals and Clubs involved in the NHL’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are required to comply with all applicable regulations, including additional restrictions (if any) that may be imposed by local, provincial/state and federal authorities. If the applicable local, provincial/state or federal regulations impose less stringent standards than are set forth in this memorandum, the standards set forth herein will govern, unless expressly stated otherwise.