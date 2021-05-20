newsbreak-logo
A highlight from Vestibular SIG: Case Study of a patient with SCI and BPPV- Episode 55

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHi nikki would you like to give the audience a little background on yourself marine. Yeah like the television myself I graduated in twenty eighteen from the university of pittsburgh my dpt. I then went on to complete a neurologic physical therapy residency. At usc amigos and i received my ncis in twenty twenty and i still currently work in the l. a. area in an inpatient rehab setting primarily working with individuals with injury. Great so do you to tell us a little bit about this patient that you saw. Yeah this Patient that. I saw in the inpatient setting was a middle aged male. He had a recent motorcycle accident that resulted in traumatic spinal cord injury on egypt testing. He presented as c. Four asia d with pretty typical central cord syndrome. The time of his accident he underwent a posterior fusion of his upper cervical vertebra and was in a cervical collar For several weeks after the surgery he was admitted to inpatient rehab three weeks after the injury. with the cervical collar in place in addition -til at so when outta bed due to injuries as well on admission he required to person total assists for all ben mobility transfers due to.

