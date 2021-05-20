Telus STORYHIVE announces open call for Prince George and Northern B.C.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are celebrating their first decade of marriage on April 29, and how fitting it is that tin is the traditional 10th wedding anniversary gift. Its strength and durability symbolize a marriage that's stood the test of time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been tried and tested by some extraordinary challenges and have managed to come out stronger on the other side. The past year saw them juggling the responsibilities of raising (and home schooling) their three young children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—with their increased royal workload during the pandemic. In recent months, the Cambridges have found themselves at the center of a family crisis after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey rocked the House of Windsor to its core. In its wake, it was up to William and Kate to keep calm and carry on in public, while Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth worked behind the scenes to deal with the fallout.