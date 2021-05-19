newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Nord Stream 2: Biden Waives US Sanctions on Russian Pipeline

 19 hours ago

The Biden administration reported to Congress today on the steps it's taken to stop a controversial natural gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany. Many lawmakers are not happy with the latest development instead of punishing the company building Nord Stream too. Biden administration has decided to waive sanctions for national security reasons. NPR's Michele Kelemen is traveling with the U. S secretary of State and she joins us from Reykjavik, Iceland. Hi, Michelle. Hi there, Ari. So the U. S strongly opposes this pipeline, saying it increases European energy dependence on Russia. And so why did they decide to waive the sanctions? Well, because these sanctions would mean punishing Germany and the and the Biden administration has been making a point of trying to rebuild relations with European partners relations that restrained in the Trump administration. So, you know, the Germans today were quick to confirm this news. They were certainly glad that the US is putting a premium on relations and waiving sanctions on the company Nord Stream to a G and its CEO who's a German citizen. Now the U. S. Maybe hoping that U. S diplomats can quietly continue to make their case that this is not a good deal for European energy security. Another hope is that if the Green Party in Germany wins elections this fall that it might actually stop the project anyway. The other thing, Ari that I often hear from US officials is that look, This pipeline is almost complete. So it's not at all clear if Thies sanctions will really prevent its.

