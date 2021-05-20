‘GTA V’ coming to PS5 and Xbox X/S soon, get ready for some 4K crime
It’s been about eight years since Grand Theft Auto V came out. But despite its age, the game is still going strong. While we’re all still eagerly awaiting any news of GT A VI, Rockstar Games has just come out with the next best thing: putting GTA V on the PS5 and Xbox X/S. The developers revealed this in a recent blog post detailing a mass update for several of their games including GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and of course, GTA V.happymag.tv