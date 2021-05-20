‘GTA V’ coming to PS5 and Xbox X/S soon, get ready for some 4K crime

The release of Resident Evil Village and there are a ton of ways to play, but is Game Pass one of them? Microsoft’s subscription service has simply exploded in the last few years with many massive AAA titles being offered at no additional charge right at launch. And after partnering with EA to include the basic EA Access vault of games, even third party releases are hitting in large numbers. But will Capcom follow EA’s lead? They already have a lot of games on there, including Resident Evil 7. So, is Resident Evil Village coming to Game Pass on Xbox or PC?