FSM Congress advances its digital capacity to continue functioning online

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a new class of regulatory molecules implicated in therapeutic resistance, yet the mechanisms underlying lncRNA-mediated oxaliplatin resistance in colorectal cancer (CRC) are poorly understood. In this study, lncRNA P53 inHibiting LncRNA (PiHL) was shown to be highly induced in oxaliplatin-resistant CRC cells and tumor tissues. In vitro and in vivo models clarified PiHL’s role in conferring resistance to oxaliplatin-induced apoptosis. PiHL antagonized chemosensitivity through binding with EZH2, repressing location of EZH2 to HMGA2 promoter, and downregulating methylation of histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27me3) level in HMGA2 promoter, thus activating HMGA2 expression. Furthermore, HMGA2 upregulation induced by PiHL promotes PI3K/Akt phosphorylation, which resulted in increased oxaliplatin resistance. We also found that transcription factor KLF4 was downregulated in oxaliplatin-resistant cells, and KLF4 negatively regulated PiHL expression by binding to PiHL promoter. In vivo models further demonstrated that treatment of oxaliplatin-resistant CRC with locked nucleic acids targeting PiHL restored oxaliplatin response. Collectively, this study established lncRNA PiHL as a chemoresistance promoter in CRC, and targeting PiHL/EZH2/HMGA2/PI3K/Akt signaling axis represents a novel choice in the investigation of drug resistance.