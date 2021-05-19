newsbreak-logo
FSM Congress advances its digital capacity to continue functioning online

United Nations Development Program
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePohnpei, FSM - The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has boosted its digital capacity to continue its sessions and committee meetings online, which it had started last year following the outbreak of COVID-19. The upgrade is being supported through the information and communication technology (ICT) equipment recently handed over to the Congress.

