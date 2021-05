Twenty-plus years later, it’s hard to appreciate just how close the 2000 presidential election was. The Democratic candidate, Al Gore, beat Republican George W. Bush nationally by about a half-million votes of 105 million cast. But the results came down to the electoral college and, specifically, to what was eventually determined to be a 537-vote margin in Florida. Gore conceded after the Supreme Court curtailed his legal efforts to count more ballots in Florida, but many Democrats continued to view Bush as an accidental, if not illegitimate, president.