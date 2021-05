When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the general rule of thumb is, as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) goes, so does the rest of the sector. Though Bitcoin has garnered tremendous credibility over the years — and especially during the trailing 365 days — the latching of nearly every other crypto asset to BTC has been problematic. Frankly, you don’t see this in other asset classes. And that’s why Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) has been raising eyebrows.