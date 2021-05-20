newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Nature is healing

By Thomas W. Hodgkinson
spectator.us
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIgnoring the padlocked gate, my six-year-old son Nicholas and I climbed through a break in the metal fence and pushed into the mesh of undergrowth. This was the site of Ducker, the open-air swimming pool that once belonged to Harrow School in London. Here the young Winston Churchill romped (naked, since trunks were for prefects), as, in his own day, did my dad. When I arrived at Harrow in the 1980s, the pool — far bigger than Tooting Bec Lido, which is now the UK’s largest — had just been abandoned. It was covered with graffiti, the haunt of skateboarders.

spectator.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Hiroshima#Nature Reserve#Communism#Endangered Species#Real Salt Lake#Harrow School#Google Maps#Granta#Guardian#American#Persian#Soviet#The Spectator#Bec Lido#Healing#Species Altruism#Vegetation#Loneliness#Undergrowth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
Country
Scotland
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Country
Iraq
Related
hometownsource.com

The healing power of pets

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I really wanted a dog. My life was also the opposite of dog-friendly. I worked long days, often away from my home early morning until late night. I was always busy and overwhelmed with all the things to do. I didn’t have the time or capacity to devote to a dog, or to well train and bond with a dog in the way we both would deserve.
Lifestylebuckscountycouriertimes.com

How the healing power of nature inspires resolve in recovery

Bathed in the orange glow of the setting sun, Jose Ortiz-Nieves gazed at the horizon and then closed his eyes, taking in the cool mountain air from atop the observation deck of the Trexler Nature Preserve. Under a sky ablaze in color, the 31-year-old felt free from his past anchored...
Religiondickinsoncountynews.com

The healing we need

Recently I was in a spiritual group that was asked to share the Bible stories that mean the most to us right now. We talked about how these stories resonate with our understanding of what God is like. The story I chose is in Luke 5:17-26, where Jesus heals a...
Religiontigernet.com

Re: Forgiveness heals everyone.

It's true, I forgave my cat for running into my open palm this morning, and I felt a lot better. That dirty language and questionable t-shirt... Plus the degrading comments on appearance that followed.. Bring a tear to your eye really. Good memory. Thanks for sharing. Message was edited by:...
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Nature Playscape

Final piece of Master Plan is now in place to provide fun for young children and adolescents The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center announces the public unveiling of its much-anticipated Nature Playscape, a beautifully designed recreational amenity for young children and adolescents to enjoy. The Nature Playscape incorporates built and natural play features such as the Lumber Yard with real fallen logs from the grounds and the Grass Climb, which allows children to step into […]
AnimalsLynchburg News and Advance

For Love of Nature: Nature provides many kinds of drama

Our dog, usually quiet at night, kept barking. I looked out the window and realized the suet was missing from our bird feeding station. Bear!. After quickly retrieving the remaining feeders, I came back inside. Kyon kept barking. Under a flashlight’s beam was the largest black bear I’ve ever seen.
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Asking for healing, health, protection

Oh, Lord, please heal our land. I pray for Corvallis. I ask you to intervene on behalf of our people, and for their good. I ask you to protect us from the virus, and the fear of it. I pray you would keep us in perfect peace as our mind focuses on you, for healing, health, protection and deliverance from this enemy.
uci.edu

Helping humans heal

In a lab on the upper floors of Engineering Hall, something is growing. It’s not a plant. And it’s not an animal. What Ronke Olabisi is growing in her lab is us. From new skin and retinal tissue to hearts and livers, she’s developing the tools to rebuild and repair the human body.
EnvironmentBBC

Rewilding: 'We need to heal up what we've done to nature'

There is a lot of focus right now on looking after the planet and tackling climate change, and one way of helping to do that is rewilding. The first ever World Rewilding Day took place in March this year, to raise awareness of the power nature has to heal itself.
Gardeningwestsidetoday.com

How to Heal the Soil and Why

We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and eventually the Earth’s health. We take for granted the soil that lies beneath our feet. For a while now, humankind has been dumping chemical fertilizers, pesticides, etc., into the soil, air, water, ocean. These all kill off the microbial life that lives within the soil. The microbial army whose home is the soil.
Lifestylectvisit.com

The Best Natural Wonders in Mystic Country

There is plenty to love about Mystic Country, but its abundant natural wonders including hiking trails, waterfalls, and swimming holes, definitely top the list. The best part? Many of these gems are easily accessible and free to the public, thanks to Connecticut’s state park system and preserved and protected land. While life may get pretty busy sometimes, consider this is as a friendly reminder to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us, even if only for a quick lunch break.
New York City, NYObserver

The Return of Frieze New York at the Shed Proves That Nature is Healing

The rhythms of a bustling art fair are unique in terms of experiential immersion; everywhere around you are the sounds of long-delayed greetings, detailed explanations of artistic processes and gently-delivered evaluations of price points. After being relegated to an online-only version of itself in 2020, Frieze New York returned to the IRL world this week with a mixture of in-person and online offerings. Although there was a whiff of shy hesitancy in the air as people re-learned how to talk to each other, there was also a deep sense of relief at reclaiming the simple pleasure of taking in art in person.
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

A Year After “Nature Is Healing Memes,” the Links Between COVID and Climate Change Are Clearer Than Ever

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reported positive side effects of decreased human activity on nature (such as animals returning to their native habitats and air pollution levels declining) helped highlight a connection between the coronavirus and climate change: Humans had the power to start these crises, and they certainly have the power to stop them.
WorldStars and Stripes

Ocean healing programs at Busan Beaches

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens. Two programs are offered — Beach Nordic Walking for 10,000 won and Sunset Beach Pilates for 20,000 won — at alternating beaches. Online registration is required, however both...
Norton, MAwheatoncollege.edu

Healing around the world

Watson Fellowship winner to explore intersection of traditional and modern medicine. Senior Augustina Nguyen will travel the world studying the intersection of traditional and modern health practices as Wheaton College’s latest winner of a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship. The nationally competitive award provides students with a one-year grant for independent study and travel outside the United States.
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Reclusive birds are more often heard, not seen

Lake Assawa is hosting its usual avian assemblage: red-winged blackbirds, Canada geese, ring-necked ducks, a pair of trumpeter swans, and the occasional guest appearance of a common loon or two. Some birds, however, are hard to find and observe, save for their voices. One such bird that has made a...
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Melanin Lighthouse is here for healing

It’s been a difficult year. As we’ve navigated our way through global pandemic, we’ve built up layers of trauma from illness, loss of life, loss of livelihood, separation from loved ones, democracy hanging on by a thread, an overdue racial reckoning...it's been a lot. We seek out all sorts of ways to cope with trauma, some healthier than others. Maliya Smith, a licensed professional counselor, spiritual healer, and Kemetic yoga instructor is hoping to bring healing practices into people’s lives through Melanin Lighthouse.
LifestylePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Hiker in Canada Spots Ogopogo?

A woman visiting Canada's Okanagan Lake earlier this week believes that she may have spotted the site's legendary 'monster' Ogopogo. According to a local media report, the intriguing sighting occurred on Monday morning as Andrea, who opted not to reveal her last name, was hiking in an area overlooking the massive body of water. Her peaceful commune with nature was shattered when she suddenly noticed a strange disturbance on the lake. "I saw something thrashing or something in the water," she recalled, "it was huge and it was black and it was moving pretty fast, and it had a wake behind it.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Wild horses and donkeys dig desert wells that boost biodiversity

Feral horses and donkeys in the Sonoran desert in North America dig their own wells, inadvertently providing a water source for other animals and increasing biodiversity in the area. Erick Lundgren at Aarhus University in Denmark and his colleagues monitored four separate streams in part of the Sonoran desert in...