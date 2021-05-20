Nature is healing

The rhythms of a bustling art fair are unique in terms of experiential immersion; everywhere around you are the sounds of long-delayed greetings, detailed explanations of artistic processes and gently-delivered evaluations of price points. After being relegated to an online-only version of itself in 2020, Frieze New York returned to the IRL world this week with a mixture of in-person and online offerings. Although there was a whiff of shy hesitancy in the air as people re-learned how to talk to each other, there was also a deep sense of relief at reclaiming the simple pleasure of taking in art in person.