newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joyner Lucas, Mark Wahlberg Hail Beenie Man’s ’90s Classic In New Video

By Sasha Lee
dancehallmag.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican rapper Joyner Lucas dropped his star-studded Zim Zimma visual, featuring Diddy, George Lopez, and Mark Wahlberg who gave a special shout-out to King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man. The song’s title derives from Beenie’s 1998 classic Who Am I (Sim Simma) and a few of Lucas’ bars sample The...

www.dancehallmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lopez
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Beenie Man
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Nelly
Person
Joyner Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Dem Sugar#Classic Hits#Rapper#American#Bmw#Neptunes#Playground Riddim#Jeep#True Magazine#Hail Beenie#Lucas Storms#Song#Dancehall Fans#Star#King#Clip#Video#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicpower106.com

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby Team Up For “Ramen & OJ”

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas is back with a new visual for his single “Ramen & OJ” featuring Lil’ Baby. The song is Lucas’s first new release since ‘EVOLUTION,’ which released back in October 2020. “Ramen & OJ” is a fully independent production created with a new artist platform, co-founded by Joyner called Tully.
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Mark Wahlberg Is Eating 7,000 Calories a Day

Try to keep up: Mark Wahlberg has changed his wellness regimen once again. The soon-to-be 50-year-old actor has sampled it all — 2:30 a.m. wake-ups, performance tourniquets, cryotherapy chambers — and this time around, he’s radically changed his diet. How has he done it? Well, his plant-based diet has gone...
MoviesComing Soon!

Antoine Fuqua’s Mark Wahlberg-Led Infinite Movie Heads to Paramount+

During ViacomCBS’ first-quarter earnings call today, CEO Bob Bakish has announced that director Antoine Fuqua’s long-delayed sci-fi action thriller Infinite is now officially heading to Paramount+ as they dropped their initial U.S. theatrical release plans for the film. Originally slated to arrive in theaters on September 24, the Mark Wahlberg-led feature will now be making its debut this June, exclusively on Paramount+.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Posts Emotional Tribute Video to Late Mother Alma

Famous actor Mark Wahlberg took to social media on Sunday evening to post another emotional video in honor of his late mother, Alma. This year on Mother’s Day will be perhaps the toughest one yet for the Wahlberg family. Mark Wahlberg and his siblings had to say goodbye to their beloved mother, Alma, in April. She was a mother of nine and was 78 years old at the time of her death. She passed away after a long battle with dementia.
MusicHollywood Life

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Cameo On Jay-Z’s New Song With Nas — Listen

Ex-rivals Jay-Z and Nas collaborating on the same track wasn’t the only surprise that DJ Khaled’s new song, ‘SORRY NOT SORRY,’ brought. If you listen closely, Beyoncé is also on the track!. Hey to you too, Beyoncé! Her husband Jay-Z, 51, made a surprise move by linking up with his...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Mark Wahlberg honors his late mom Alma for her 79th birthday

Mark Wahlberg is honoring his late mother’s birthday by sharing a touching photo of them together. On Thursday, May 6, the Daddy’s Home actor uploaded the sweet photo onto Instagram for Alma Wahlberg’s 79th birthday, which comes just a few weeks after the Wahlberg family matriarch died following a battle with dementia.
MoviesMovieWeb

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Goes Straight-To-Streaming on Paramount+ This June

Another major release will skip theaters and go straight to streaming instead, this time its Mark Wahlberg and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi action flick, Infinite, which will now premiere on Paramount+ in June 2021. Due to the ongoing global situation, big studio releases moving away from the traditional theatrical release and opting instead for a streaming one has become a familiar site over the past year.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mark Wahlberg Pays Loving Tribute To Mother Alma Wahlberg On What Would Have Been Her 79th Birthday

Mark Wahlberg and his family unfortunately experienced a major loss just recently. Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the family, sadly passed away following a battle with dementia. The sweet and funny woman was a fan-favorite presence on the A&E reality show Wahlburgers but, more importantly, she was a loving mother to her nine children. The late TV personality just passed, and she would have turned 79 on the day. With this, Mark Wahlberg took to social media to pay tribute to her with a sweet post.
MusicComplex

J. Cole Reveals Tracklist and Producers for ‘The Off-Season’

On the eve of J. Cole releasing his sixth studio album The Off-Season, the Fayetteville rapper has revealed its tracklist and the powerhouse producers involved, including Timbaland, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes, T-Minus, and more:. It appears there are no featured artists on The Off-Season, which is of course a Cole staple....
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Mark Wahlberg Flick 'Infinite' Shifted From Theaters To Paramount+ Premiere

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) is ratcheting up plans for its Paramount+ by diverting the Mark Wahlberg film “Infinite” from theatrical to streaming release and planning to present one new feature film per week over the service beginning in 2022. What Happened: “Infinite,” directed by Antoine Fuqua from D. Eric Maikranz’s science-fiction...
Celebritiesraptology.com

Watch Nas React to Jay-Z’s Verse on ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Only DJ Khaled could bring together JAY-Z and Nas. The hip-hop legends reunited for their first collaboration in over a decade on Khaled’s new album Khaled Khaled. Following the album’s release on Friday, Khaled posted rare footage from a video call between JAY and Nas. In the clip, Nas is...
Beauty & FashionVice

Willow Kayne is the 90s-obsessed rapper making videos like Uncut Gems

At the age of 10, Bristol-born Willow Kayne bonded with her primary school teacher over a shared love of The Prodigy. Around the same time, she fell in love with Toploader’s “Dancing In The Moonlight” after discovering that the song was playing while she came into this world. This affinity for conflicting genres would continue to define not just her young listening habits, but ultimately, her career. Now 19, having been snapped up by the team that manage Dua Lipa and with a major label record deal in the bag, Willow has crafted a brilliantly chaotic sound from influences spanning pop, hip-hop and punk. “I’m definitely very ballsy in my songs,” she tells us. “At first, I didn’t quite clock that you don’t have to follow the classic song structure or concepts. As I became more experimental, I fell into this confident, brutally honest version of myself.”
MusicKerrang

Holding Absence’s Lucas Woodland: We must stop telling guys to ​‘man up’

“All my life I’ve been an emotional person, but growing up I experienced that whole ​‘man up’ attitude a lot. Seventy-five per cent of Holding Absence​’s Spotify listeners are male, but at shows, the people who come up to me and talk about their issues are, the majority of the time, female. I love that fans are keen to talk about how the music has helped them, but I’ve been thinking about that dissonance between our male and female fans a lot. Maybe women do feel more comfortable talking about their emotions? It’s hard to explain.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Rick Rubin

Paul McCartney-Rick Rubin Docuseries Lands at Hulu. Hulu has scored rights to a docuseries featuring in-depth conversations between two music icons: Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin. The six-episode series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, is set to premiere…. ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free’: Film Review | SXSW 2021. Mary Wharton's...