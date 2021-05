With newfound freedoms, thanks to more residents being vaccinated, outdoor dining in warmer weather and expanded indoor dining numbers allowed, it’s time to celebrate mom in a big way this weekend. Chances are she has been cooking non-stop for the family for well over a year and deserves a special thank you. Treating her to a lunch, brunch or dinner could be the best way to say, “Thank you, we love you and appreciate all you have done for us during this trying year.” Hudson River village restaurants and caterers are acknowledging how extraordinary our mothers are with multiple specials, featured drinks and dishes.