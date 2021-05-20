newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Senate Marijuana Report Highlights Legalization’s Popularity And Risks, While Criticizing DEA Research Barriers

By Cannabis News World
 17 hours ago

A U.S. Senate drug caucus released a report on Wednesday that recognizes broad voter support for marijuana legalization and expresses criticism of existing policies that inhibit research into cannabis, taking direct aim at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) role in impeding studies. But because of what they see as the risks of cannabis use, lawmakers also want the federal government to consider recommending THC caps on state-legal products. Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and John Cornyn (R-TX) co-chair the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, which released the document, and neither are generally viewed as allies of the legalization movement. The report, which was first reported by Politico, largely focuses on the need to boost research into the effects of cannabis, with members voicing concern about issues such as impaired driving, THC potency and marijuana use by vulnerable populations. At the same time, however, it acknowledges the “increasing popularity” of legalization and outlines some of the benefits of enacting the policy change. “Despite its increasing popularity—91 percent of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized for either medical or recreational purposes—cannabis remains illegal at the federal level,” it says. “Nonetheless, the U.S. cannabis industry is thriving. Cultivation and sales have largely shifted from Mexican cartels to U.S.-based businesses operating in licit, state markets (though a sizeable [sic] black market remains).” “Experts estimate the licit cannabis market employs more than 200,000 individuals and will produce as much as $24 billion in profits 2025, nearly $9 billion of which will be from medical cannabis sales,” the caucus wrote. The report discusses at length the need for further research into marijuana and points to a number of barriers—including the Drug Enforcement Administration’s position on international treaties—that have stymied studies into the plant. Members wrote that because “cannabis may hold both promise and peril” it is…

Dianne Feinstein
John Cornyn
#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Dea#Marijuana Legalization#Federal Legalization#Marijuana Policy#Legalized Marijuana#Drug Policy#Dea Research Barriers#U S Senate#Americans#Mexican#Cannabis News World#Criticizing Dea#Medical Cannabis Sales#Policies#Lawmakers#Broad Voter Support#Impeding Studies#State Legal Products
