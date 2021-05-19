newsbreak-logo
Gastro Health sold to private equity company

Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers, according to a May 19 release. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Miami-based Gastro Health previously was owned by Audax Private Equity, which acquired the company in 2016. While precise financial details of the transaction...

News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

DecoPac acquired by NY-based private equity firm Kohlberg & Co.

DecoPac Inc., the world's largest supplier of cake decorations, announced Monday it has been acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co., from Snow Phipps Group. "The transition from the successful ownership of the founding McGlynn family to Snow Phipps was a complete success and positioned DecoPac for ongoing growth and value-creation. Our future is very bright with Kohlberg,” said Cindy Mahoney, CEO of DecoPac. “Kohlberg is committed to investing in DecoPac to make us an even stronger organization with additional capabilities."
EconomyFOXBusiness

Private equity firms risk losing key advantage in legal scrapes

A pair of little-noticed court cases are stoking anxiety at US buyout firms, with experts saying they could pave the way for hefty payouts in legal scrapes over some of the industry’s most controversial practices. That’s because the lawsuits are spilling out of the New York bankruptcy court and Delaware...
MarketsBenzinga

Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is poised to raise up to $200 million through a private placement of its senior notes. The San Diego-based cannabis company said Monday that IIP Operating Partnership, its operating partnership, launched a $200 million offering of senior notes due 2026. The initial purchasers...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

The Parent Company To Boost Its Cannabis Supply With $67M Investment

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company" opted to invest some $50 million in GH Group, Inc. via a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX:MRCQF). The strategic investment comes on the heels of the announced merger between Mercer Park Brand,...
EconomyBusiness Insider

SPoT Coffee Announces Completion of Equity Financing and Receipt of PPP-2 Loans

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSXV: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit. The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,100,600 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$455,030. Each Unit consists of one common share of SPoT (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant issued under this equity financing entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 for a period of twenty-four months from the initial closing date. The Warrants include an acceleration clause to the effect that if at any time the closing trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.09 or more for a period of thirty (30) consecutive days, the Company will be entitled to notify all holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants and to issue a press release to such effect, following which the holders of Warrants shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the press release to exercise the Warrants. All the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with this financing are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which expires on September 15, 2021.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Private equity firm AnaCap completes Novia acquisition

Private equity firm AnaCap has completed its acquisition of adviser platform company Novia for an undisclosed fee. On 30 June long-time Novia CEO Bill Vasilieff (pictured) will be replaced in the role by Patrick Mill. He will join the firm from Wealthtime, where he has been CEO since AnaCap acquired the firm in December 2019.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Cedar buys health tech company for $425M

Patient engagement platform Cedar will pay $425 million to acquire healthcare technology company OODA Health, the companies said May 13. OODA Health's platform enables real-time interactions between consumers, providers and payers. With this acquisition, Cedar said it is seeking to bring providers and payers together for an offering that addresses all challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare.
BusinessSan Diego Business Journal

THE PRIVATE COMPANY GUIDE TO EFFECTIVE INTERNAL CONTROLS

Any business can benefit from having transparent financial and operational information available for decision-making and reporting to stakeholders. As the owner, executive, or investor of a private company, what can you do to increase your certainty about the information coming to you from across the enterprise?. Whether your company is...
BusinessGovernment Technology

CivicPlus Takes On Private Equity Owners in $290M Deal

CivicPlus, a software vendor and one of the most prolific website builders for local government, has secured one of the largest investments in gov tech history — a move that signals it’s on the move to acquire more companies in the space. The New York venture capital and private equity...
Saint Paul, MNbakingbusiness.com

Private equity firm to acquire Dessert Holdings

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Bain Capital Private Equity has entered an agreement to acquire Dessert Holdings from Gryphon Investors. Desserts Holdings is a premium dessert company offering products under three brands: The Original Cakerie, Lawler’s Desserts and Atlanta Cheesecake Co. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Original...
Maryland Heights, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Private equity firm buys Maryland Heights plastics maker

New York private equity firm The Jordan Co. purchased Maryland Heights plastics maker Spartech LLC. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. Spartech has undergone a series of ownership changes in recent years, with previous owners include Rhode Island private equity company Nautic Partners and Cleveland plastics firm PolyOne.
Businesssgbonline.com

Nuun To Be Sold To Stake Sold To Nestlé Health Science

Nuun, the hydration supplement brand, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Nestlé Health Science. TSG Consumer Partners (TSG), the private equity firm that currently owns Nuun, announced the sale agreement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in Seattle, Nuun pioneered the separation of electrolyte replacement...
Grafton County, NHValley News

Pete & Gerry’s egg distributor sold to private equity firms

Pete and Gerry’s Organics, the Monroe, N.H.-based marketer and distributor of organic eggs and one of Grafton County’s biggest companies, has been acquired by a private equity firm in California in a deal that founder Jesse Laflamme says will propel the company’s growth and help it “transcend” beyond the egg business.
Businesshometextilestoday.com

Private equity firm agrees to acquire At Home Group in $2.8B deal

PLANO, Texas — Hellman & Friedman, a global private equity firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire At Home Group Inc., the home décor superstore, for an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion. “As we enter the next chapter for our company, Hellman & Friedman is the ideal...
Businessbiospace.com

Two Companies Growing via Acquisitions this Week

Two new notable biotech/biopharma acquisitions were reported this week: global biopharmaceutical company Athenex has acquired immunotherapy company Kuur Therapeutics, while contract research organization (CRO) Altasciences has acquired preclinical CRO Calvert Laboratories. In its quest to develop novel cancer treatments, Athenex has acquired Kuur Therapeutics, a company that develops off-the-shelf CAR-NKT...
Economymedicaleconomics.com

Private equity interest in hospitals grows

Acquired hospitals showed better operating margins than similar non-acquired hospitals. The journal Health Affairs looked at private equity backed hospital acquisitions from 2003-2017 and what effects it has had on the financial and operational aspects compared to those not acquired. In 2000, the valuation of private equity deals in the...