FEC Sued for Not Cracking Down on Dark Money Group That Opposed Sanders' Presidential Run

Joe Biden has placed about 60 people in high positions in his administration who have ties to leftist progressive dark money groups, including Arabella Advisors, the Environmental Defense Fund, Media Matters, Center for American Progress, The Sixteen Thirty Fund, etc. These groups receive millions of dollars in anonymous funding and not all donors are disclosed. They use the monies to promote their political agendas. In 2018, Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain Tweeted, "Dark Money is about to get even darker." Top officials in high positions in the Biden administration with dark money group ties include Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Department of Veteran Affairs head Denis McDonough, etc. The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Biden benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money donations. Biden has previously denounced dark money in politics, now his administration is rife with left wing progressives who have ties to these dark money groups.