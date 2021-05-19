newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

FEC Sued for Not Cracking Down on Dark Money Group That Opposed Sanders' Presidential Run

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Campaign Legal Center on Wednesday filed suit against the Federal Election Commission, charging that the regulatory agency has failed to enforce the law against a group that spent millions of dollars on advertisements targeting key voters and opposing 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Though Sanders ultimately...

