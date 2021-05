Fox News host Maria Bartiromo claimed that the Chinese are secretly sending "doctors and engineers" over the US border with Mexico. The host made the comments during an interview on Sunday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "It seems like the cartels are really winning and making big money here," she said. "Someone told me this week that they're making $400m monthly. I mean, the numbers, because they're charging $4,000 a head, they're taking 2,000 people a day into America. And depending on where you come from, the numbers are even higher."She then claimed another individual told her about the...