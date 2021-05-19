Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is Xseed's fastest selling title

Today, announced that AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed will be launching in North America on July 20 for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Windows PC via Steam, GoG, and The Humble Store by Humble Bundle. The “debriefing action RPG,” where players must expose vampires to the sun, arrives with a physical Day 1 ‘10th Anniversary Edition’ currently available for pre-order for the PS4 system and Nintendo Switch on the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers for an MSRP $49.99. The base game will be available digitally on all three platforms for $39.99, while digital deluxe editions are also available on PS4 and PC for $49.99. The fully remastered version of the first AKIBA’S TRIP title, never before released in the West, is celebrating the 10th anniversary since its original 2011 release in Japan and will include dual Japanese and English audio options.