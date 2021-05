An Eldon man is facing multiple charges following a law enforcement pursuit. According to a press release, around 4:31 p.m. on May 13, a Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a 1998 red Jeep Grand Cherokee for multiple traffic violations. The driver refused to stop and attempted to elude the deputy. The Jeep fled east on 100th Street towards Agency, driving through the city and south towards Eldon on Ashland Road. The vehicle became disabled in a farm drive on 63rd Ave. The driver fled the vehicle on foot and ran into a wooded area. Deputies at the scene were notified by a citizen that a male subject had been seen in a field north of the deputies location. The deputies were able to locate the suspect in the field and took him into custody without incident.