This is a very youth visual heavy drama but since it’s adapted from a manhwa I can totally see the push to cast per the shoujo style drawings. The upcoming romance sageuk Affection (Yeonmo) has reportedly started filming with a fall 2021 airing date, and the production company is slowly revealing new cast members. In addition to leads Ro Woon and Park Eun Bin, there are additional idol actors including VICTON‘s Byungchan and Jung Chae Yeon of DIA, and actors Nam Yoon Soo and Bae Yoon Kyung. The story is about the crown prince of Joseon who is secretly a girl, after her twin brother dies she dons his identity. Not all the supporting roles are revealed but Byunchan is playing a royal guard and Jung Chae Yeon is the crown princess who falls for the handsome crown prince on sight. Wow, I’m seeing a less comedic version of Mr. Queen heh. The drama is from the PD of Another Oh Hae Young with the script by the writer of Clean with Passion for Now and Joseon Gunman.