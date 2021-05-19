newsbreak-logo
RUMORS, GOSSIP & UNFOUNDED TRUTHS: ARE YOU READY FOR A ROUGH & TUMBLE GAME OF MUSICAL CHAIRS?

motocrossactionmag.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article• TOMAC’S JUMP TO YAMAHA STARTS THE GAME OF MUSICAL CHAIRS!. Eli Tomac’s move to Star Yamaha for 2022 is set in stone, but when the music stops who will be where?. It would be foolish to try to predict which teams every one of the major stars will be riding for come January 2022, but with Tomac leaving Kawasaki at the end of the AMA 450 Nationals, Kawasaki has to fill the spot. It’s a given that they can’t get Cooper Webb or Ken Roczen to fill his shoes, but who could they get to join Adam Cianciarulo in green? No one, other than Tomac is talking and no teams have made any official announcements (since every rider who’s current contract runs out is before 2022 is still until contract until the end of the 2021 AMA 450 Nationals are over.

